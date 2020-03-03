A pricy experiment: Hazard heart clinic cost UK $7.4 million

In 2013 Hazard's Appalachian Heart Center was purchased by UKHealthCare for $440,000 as a "test" of sorts.

Former CEO Michael Karpf envisioned UKHealthCare as the regional powerhouse for specialized healthcare in Eastern Kentucky, the equal of providers such as Norton in Louisville.

However, as reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader, this experiment would go on to cost the University of Kentucky dearly.

This information was brought to the Herald-Leader's attention by the release of some 15,000 documents released following a four-year court battle over whether these documents were subject to the Commonwealth's open records law.

The acquisition ended up costing the university $7.3 million, some $2.3 million more than the previously reported $5 million. Most of that money went to consultants who spent the better part of three years trying to sever ties when the relationship began to unravel.

“The idea was to use their expertise to help us recommend solutions so that we could ensure the success of the partnership,” said Mark Birdwhistell, vice-president of administration and external affairs for UKHealthcare, who was part of an executive committee that spent countless hours on AHC. “Specifically, we now understand so much more about the questions that need to be asked, and the issues that need to be resolved, in acquiring a practice. In terms of the actual work performed, the consultants examined and provided recommendations on a number of issues -- documentation, practice efficiency and contractual opportunities associated with working with a physician practice and community hospital.”

After years of continual audits and investigations and a payout of $4.1 from UK for all of the questionable billing to Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance companies, the doctors at AHC decided to buy back their practice, to which the university agreed.

“The acquisition of Appalachian Heart Center (AHC) was a pilot for us in the context of our strategy,” said Birdwhistell. “From the beginning, there were operational issues due to the merging approaches and philosophies of a large academic medical center and a standalone cardiology practice three hours away. We did not fully appreciate these different approaches at the time.”

It is unclear to some why the university fought to withhold the documents, seeing as they appear to back up UK's idea of a "culture clash" rather than hide any malicious or criminal practices.

Today the university still makes new partnerships across Kentucky, but has opted not to buy up new practices.

