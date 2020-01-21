Is the coronavirus in Kentucky? The myths and facts about this virus family

The coronavirus is in Eastern Kentucky, but that should not have you worried.

Wednesday the CDC and the World Health Organization confirmed a case of a new coronavirus in the United States after an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Health officials say the outbreak is airborne and has killed six people and infected hundreds more. The reported case in the U.S. is in the state of Washington.

When you hear the word "coronavirus" though, you should not be too worried. Local health officials say it is in Eastern Kentucky but it takes on many forms.

"Coronavirus is a family of viruses that are really quite common. They can range from everything from something as simple as the common cold to the much more severe coronavirus as part of that virus family," said Scott Lockard, the Kentucky River District Health Department's Public Health Director.

The coronavirus in China and now Washington does not have a vaccine. It is also a new strain of the virus family, which is why the CDC and WHO are monitoring the virus so closely.

"It's a novel coronavirus, novel means new, so it's something they haven't seen before, so it's really heightened concerns by the World Health Organization," added Lockard.

He adds that there is only one case of this dangerous strain in the United States. If someone gets diagnosed with a form of the coronavirus, it could be something like the common cold. Nonetheless, Lockard says if you do feel sick, see a doctor.

"There's no cause for alarm," he said. "Good oral hygiene practices right now is the way to contain this."

Here are some ways to reduce your risk of coronavirus infection:

-Clean your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub.

- Cover your nose and mouth with coughing and sneezing with a tissue or flexed elbow.

-Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

-Thoroughly cook meat and eggs.

-You should not have unprotected contact with live wild or farm animals.

