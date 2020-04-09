"The Champ's Tab" starts $1,000 tab at restaurants for Baptist Health Corbin workers

Attorney Shane Romines started three $1,000 tabs at restaurants dubbing them "The Champ's Tab" on Thursday.

Romines, the owner of Copeland & Romies, LLC., told WYMT he wanted to come up with a way to both help local restaurants and feed employees at Baptist Health Corbin.

Those $1,000 tabs were started at The Depot on Main, Pizza & Company and The Rootbeer Stand.

Romines says he hopes the idea inspires other business owners to help other places, like jails, that have nursing staff as well.

"I would like to see other business leaders step up. Of course, I don't expect them to call it 'The Champ's Tab,' but step up and do something similar restaurants and help these folks out that have everything on their minds. And, don't need to be worrying about buying their next meal," said Romines.

The staff is only required to bring their work IDs with them to the restaurants.