New restaurant hopes to help revitalize, draw business to downtown Williamsburg

The Butcher's Pub opened in downtown Pineville back in September of 2018 and has been thriving ever since.

When they opened their doors, more businesses were attracted to the courthouse square, helping them reach full capacity.

"Growth is our biggest focus, we would like to expand even more. I think small-town rural Southeast Kentucky is really our focus. We want to grow not only in one town but as a region," said Cole Atkinson, manager and part-owner of the Butcher's Pub.

Their next move? Williamsburg. They hope that they can not only help revitalize buildings that were once eyesores downtown but help bring life and foot traffic to their streets.

"The college has really expanded and its' really pushing for growth in the next couple years. So, it's important that the city does that also," said Atkinson.

That growth is something that Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison foresees and is something impacting the city as a whole. Harrison says by the summer, there could be as many as six new restaurants.

Much of this goes hand-in-hand with the University of the Cumberlands adding 15 new apartments above some of the newly renovated buildings.

"That just kind of opened it up for some interest from private investors to come and talk to us about coming to Williamsburg and they have, they are," said Harrison. "It's really an exciting time right now. I'm probably a little giddy. Because, we're going to have a whole new downtown in I'd say, within the year."

The Brick Oven just opened right beside the new Butcher's Pub location. Copper Top Tap is in its' final stages, in addition to several more restaurants including another Austin City location breaking ground.

The Butcher's Pub is expected to open sometime between the end of February to the middle of March.