The Butcher's Pub Williamsburg opening pushed back due to COVID-19

The Butcher's Pub second location, in Williamsburg, was originally set to open on March 17th, but when restaurants were ordered to close their doors on March 16th they were unable to open.

The date was chosen after months of construction pushed dates from the fall of 2019 back to January or February. Since the restaurant is an Irish pub, St.Patrick's Day was a natural fit.

The second issue the pub faced was having workers being sent home from school after the University of the Cumberlands closed campus as well.

"The majority of our employees are students. So, I think all except for two have gone home, all across the country. One's in Florida, one's in Michigan, one's in Wisconson. So, they're all home," said Co-owner, Cole Atkinson. "You're looking at the next couple of months being closed, i"m assuming until May, that's my best-case scenario. Worse case, backing up to June or July. So, our employee base is essentially gone."

With that, it drove home the importance of keeping their workers at the Pineville location even more.

Atkinson knows those employees are dependent upon the pub. When they decided to stop the carry-out services at Pineville, they decided to work on projects inside the pub until they can open again.

"That was our biggest thing was, I would rather teach you how to hang drywall or something like that than have you go to Wal-Mart or somewhere that is still open. I think a lot of them appreciated that," said Atkinson.

Atkinson added that both locations will be back open as soon as possible.

You can still support those employees at The Butcher's Pub through merchandise and gift certificates on their website.