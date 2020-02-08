The Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center to host 7th annual Banquet for Life

Right now, you can get your tickets to the 7th annual "Banquet For Life."

The event is hosted by the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center.

The center is a non-profit organization based in Downtown Pikeville.

This year's event begins at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 27th inside the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Doors open at 5:30 P.M.

Each year, volunteers pick a theme.

Intern Makayla Holbrook told WYMT they chose "Ohana" this year because it embodies what the center is all about.

"We chose "Ohana" because "Ohana" means family and family means nobody is left behind or forgotten and here at APCC, no baby is left behind or forgot," explained Holbrook.

Individual tickets are $50.

Belfry High School Choir and the JhArts dancers will be the entertainment for the night.

Jennifer Hartsock Billiter is also scheduled to sing "The Story Goes On" from the musical "Baby."

There will also be a live auction with Brock Childers.

Founded in 2007, The Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center serves 12 counties.

According to their Facebook page, officials with the center explained they, "provide passionate care and support to anyone experiencing a pregnancy-related crisis."

The center runs strictly on donations from the community.

If you would like a ticket you can call the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center at 606-433-0700.