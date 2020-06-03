Thankful Hearts Food Pantry in Pikeville threatened by fire

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Thankful Hearts Food Pantry in Pikeville.

(Credit: Shasta Slone)

Trailers with supplies caught fire and are currently threatening the building as crews work to get it under control.

Organizers urge anyone who can help with donations to contact them.

Our reporter on the scene says no building were destroyed, but the trailer that held all of the summer meal program supplies was destroyed.

Officials say they were cleaning up the site for inspections and their burn got out of hand. The lost four trailers and a school bus.