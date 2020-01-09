Health officials: Texting can now help you quit vaping

Truth Initiative developed 'This is Quitting,' a free texting service to help individuals stop vaping.

This is Quitting launched nationwide in January 2019 and has since enrolled more than 70,000 teens and young adults. Peer-reviewed research on the program revealed that more than 60 percent of participants reported they had reduced or completely stopped using e-cigarettes after just two weeks.

The texting service is now being promoted directly to Kentuckians through the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH).

DPH officials understand that many will be impacted by the recent federal law increasing the legal age to purchase tobacco and vaping products to 21, and emphasized how helpful services like 'This is Quitting' could be to help young people trying to quit.

The service was developed with input from young people who have already attempted to or succeeded in quitting e-cigarettes.

It is intended for young people ages 13 to 24 and is tailored by age group to give appropriate recommendations about quitting vaping.

Participants should text KENTUCKY to 88709 to enroll in the program, which provides up to nine weeks of coaching.

According to Dr. Amanda Graham, Chief of Innovations at Truth Initiative, those who enroll in the program can set a quit date, so you can see your goal to break free from vaping.

Young people who enroll in 'This is Quitting' will receive one support text per day leading up to the day they quit vaping, and for at least 60 days after their 'quit date'.