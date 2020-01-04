Terror advisory for United States updated on Saturday, in place through January 18

Saturday evening the Department of Homeland Security issued a new "National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin" or NTAS for the United States.

The NTAS Bulletin is set to expire on Jan. 18. The bulletin comes just days after the United States carried out a deadly strike in Iraq killing Iranian IRGC-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani while Soleimani was in Iraq.

As of Saturday evening, the Department of Homeland Security was not aware of a specific or credible threat, but the agency does warn of a potential Iranian threat.

A variety of advisories will be posted to the bulletin including current developments or general trends regarding threats of terrorism. There will also be two alerts to look out for, "Elevated Alert" and "Imminent Alert."

ELEVATED ALERT: Warns of a credible terrorist threat against the United States.

Imminent Alert: Warns of a credible, specific and impending terrorist threat against the United States.

The U.S. Government will provide more information about any emerging threat as additional information is identified. The public is encouraged to listen to local law enforcement and public safety officials.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The "See Something, Say Something" campaign is simple. The Department of Homeland Security breaks down how to report suspicious activity pointing to the 5W's:

WHO did you see?

WHAT did you see?

WHEN you saw it.

WHERE it occured.

WHY it was suspicious.

The Department of Homeland Security says citizens should call local law enforcement when it comes to suspicious activity. If it is an emergency, call 911.

WHAT IS CONSIDERED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

-Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or terrorism-related crime. This includes, but is not limited to, unusual items or situations (i.e. a vehicle is parked in an odd location, a package/luggage is unattended, etc.); eliciting information (i.e. inquiries at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.); observation/surveillance (i.e. someone pays unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest, etc.). The campaign has created an infographic that illustrates prominent indicators of terrorism and terrorism-related crime.

-If you see suspicious activity, report it to the nearest local law enforcement or a person of authority. Describe specifically what you observed, including who or what you saw; when you saw it; where it occurred; and why it's suspicious.

-If someone sees an official DHS campaign poster with a specific phone number on it, people should feel comfortable reporting suspicious activity using that number. That number likely goes to a local police department, state fusion center or 9-1-1.

ABOUT THE CAMPAIGN FROM DHS

The "If You See Something, Say Something®" campaign was originally implemented and trademarked by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and is licensed to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the purpose of creating a nationwide campaign.

In July 2010, DHS launched the campaign in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Justice's Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) Initiative (NSI), with the goal of training state and local law enforcement to recognize behaviors and indicators of terrorism and terrorism-related crime. The NSI standardizes how these observations are documented and analyzed. It ensures that reports are shared with the Federal Bureau of Investigation-led Joint Terrorism Task Forces for investigation and with state Fusion Centers for analysis. Only those reports documenting behavior that is reasonably indicative of terrorist activity will be shared with federal and state, local, tribal and territorial (SLTT) partners.

