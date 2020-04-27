Tennessee woman charged after police found more than 70 grams of meth

Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a woman was arrested Sunday after officers found more than 70 grams of methamphetamine in her car.

Police said they responded to a report of two people passed out inside a vehicle in a Walgreen's parking lot.

When officers arrived they found Kacei Pierce, 26, in the car with 74 grams of a white crystal substance that tested positive for meth.

According to the Johnson City Police Department press release, a vehicle search also revealed suboxone pills and drug paraphernalia.

Pierce was charged with possession of meth, casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Police transported Pierce to the Washington County Detention Center, where she remains on a $12,000 bond. The second person in the vehicle was not charged.