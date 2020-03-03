Tennessee tornado nearly misses Lexington native's home

The devastation in and around Nashville from Tuesday's deadly tornadoes is unbelievable. Some were able to miraculously escape with no damage but not everyone was so fortunate.

Sister station WKYT went to the Germantown area just north of Nashville where one man saw firsthand the raw power of the tornado.

Mike Cloud lives on 16th Street. He moved there from Lexington six months ago.

"This this is the path of the tornado right here it came right through just missed her house her head the street down from us so it's pretty much leveled it's all gone it's going to be months," said Cloud.

Just after midnight, he got an alert sent to his phone.

"Within two minutes after that it hit and it literally sounded like a train was coming through my backyard," said Cloud.

After about five minutes, Cloud went outside to see the damage.

"I wanted to see the damage I wanted to know her head so I walked up the street walked up to blocks and that's where it hit because it hit the school above my house and it knocked out the siding of it so I had to go see the damage the way it tore up the whole block," said Cloud.

Cloud is without power but dealing with minimal damage compared to some. He is just thankful that he is still alive today.

"It's it's gone I mean it's just unbelievable right now I can't believe it missed my house I'm lucky I'm standing here with you right now," said Cloud.

