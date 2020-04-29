Tennessee man arrested for suspected double homicide

Update 4/29

Knoxville police said a man was arrested in connection to a double homicide on Tuesday.

KPD identified Lamar Mallet, 30, as a suspect in the shooting of 60-year-old Randolph Ingram and 38-year-old Ashley Marie Hurt. Mallett was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder for the shooting and death of Ingram.

Mallet was booked into the Knox County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Officials said additional charges are pending.

Original Story 4/28

Police were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of E. 5th Ave just after midnight on Tuesday. At the scene they found Ingram lying in the street.

KPD said Hurt was found inside a home on 5th Ave.

According to police reports, Mallett entered Ingram's home just after midnight. While in the house, police said Mallett shot Ingram several times with a handgun. As Ingram ran from his home, Mallett reportedly chased him onto 5th Ave. and shot Ingram in the back.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.