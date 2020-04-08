Tennessee health centers receive $25M award to fight COVID-19

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $25 million to 29 health centers in Tennessee as a part of a historic U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awarded health centers in Tennessee may use these funds to help their communities detect, prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19. The funds can also be used to increase health capacity and staffing levels to address the public health emergency.

“This new funding secured by President Trump will help our community health centers continue the work they’re doing on the ground against the coronavirus,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

“HRSA-funded health centers are already playing a critical role by delivering essential services, serving as community testing and screening sites, and alleviating burdens on our nation’s emergency rooms and hospitals."