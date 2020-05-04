Tennessee firefighter killed during Sunday storms

An off duty firefighter was killed in Spring Hill after storms caused a tree branch to fall on him, according to officials.

A statement by city officials said the accident happened at Firefighter Mitchell Earwood's home on Sunday.

"Our hearts go out to the Spring Hill Fire Department and the Earwood family. Fire Fighter Earwood served the City for 10 years. Rest In Peace Brother," read the city's statement.

"Mitchell was a dear friend and a true public servant giving his all. He will be sadly missed! Our prayers go out to all his family and friends as we stand with our brothers and sisters of Spring Hill Fire Department," WCRS officials said.