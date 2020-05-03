Tennessee banks provide $8.95B to small businesses

Tennessee banks are ensuring small businesses and self-employed individuals receive the relief they need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities.

According to the Small Business Administration, Tennessee banks have processed 40,971 loan applications and received $2,408,173,223 in loan approvals during the second round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program.

“I am incredibly proud of the herculean effort by our bankers to deploy this crucial financial assistance to Tennesseans in need,” said Colin Barrett, president and CEO, Tennessee Bankers Association. “Working with small businesses is the backbone of what banks do.”

Since the launch of the PPP on April 3, $8,950,218,312 in loans were made to over 75,006 Tennessee small businesses and self-employed individuals.

“Banks have been working around the clock to meet their customers’ financial needs and that dedication will continue through every stage of the current crisis,” Barrett said.