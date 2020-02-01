Tennessee assistant chief, deputy help deliver baby in store parking lot

Oh, baby! It's not all crime all the time for Anderson County.

On Thursday, two of Anderson County's finest helped bring new life into the world.

The pregnant woman's mother was in route driving her to the hospital, when the baby decided she couldn't wait. The grandmother pulled the car over to the side of Clinton Highway and called 9-1-1.

Deputy Kory Blevins was dispatched to the parking lot of Ciderville Music for a woman who was in labor. Assistant Chief Robert Sexton was in the area and responded to help.

When they got to the parking lot, they found a woman in active labor and began helping her deliver.

Once the baby was born, Deputy Blevins tied off the umbilical cord between the mother and baby until EMS arrived.

"I don't know that I'll ever have another experience like this in my career." said Blevins. " I've been doing this for nine years and I've never came close to one of these. This may be the last, but if it's not, I'll be more prepared for next time."

The sheriff's office said the mother and the baby, named Jade, are happy and healthy.