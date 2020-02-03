Temps soar today, soggy conditions will return soon

Enjoy today, both condition and temperature-wise. Major changes are on the way.

Today and Tonight

It's going to be another beautiful day across the mountains. Soak in every minute of it, because starting Tuesday, you're going to be soaked.

Look for mostly sunny skies for most of your Monday with highs approaching 70 in spots. Clouds will start to increase into the afternoon and evening hours. It could be breezy at times too.

Tonight, the rain chances will start to increase after midnight and they won't go anywhere anytime soon. Lows will drop into the low 50s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast for the next several days can be summed up in one word: Messy. Those rain chances will be around for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. I wish I were kidding. That rain could be heavy at times. Highs will still be mild for this time of the year on Tuesday and Wednesday, topping out in the upper 50s on Tuesday and low 50s on Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s both nights.

Here's the kicker with Thursday: The high will be at midnight and then temps will fall throughout the day. That rain could transition to a wintry mix or snow by Thursday night and that mix could stick around through Friday with temperatures looking to stay in the 30s from Thursday night through Friday night. That's still a ways off though, so we'll keep you posted.

Just remember, after today, if you forget your rain gear, you will not be a happy camper.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.