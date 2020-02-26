Temps slide today, chances for rain and snow return

The forecast for the next couple of days is going to be a rollercoaster ride. I know I've used that phrase a lot this winter and it's fitting as we get ready to wrap up meteorological winter.

Today and Tomorrow

There is some uncertainty with the forecast for the next few days, but the one thing I am certain about is that today's system will start with rain. It looks like we'll get through the early morning drive with just scattered rain chances, but they will pick up the deeper into the day you get. Our high will be around mid to late morning in the upper 40s before they fall into the mid to upper 30s by later this evening.

The rain will transition over to snow as we head into the nighttime hours. That snow will continue through the overnight hours and early on your Thursday before wrapping up. We could see some light accumulations in the higher elevations, but I think most areas don't see much. Lows will drop into the mid-20s, so some spots could be slick on Thursday morning.

After those early snow chances, skies will clear by Thursday afternoon, giving way to some brief sunshine mixed with clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 30s. Clouds will increase again tomorrow night as temps drop into the upper 20s.

Friday and Saturday

Here's where the forecast gets a little crazy, at least based on the models. Let's start with what we know. Friday will be cloudy with chances for rain and snow, depending on the daytime high. The moisture looks to start back up by mid-morning and continue off and on through Saturday morning.

Anything we get Friday night will be snow as temperatures drop into the mid-20s. It's the daytime hours that could be on the borderline. Right now, we're forecasting highs in the upper 30s. I'm not going to get into amounts right now, because while they are fairly consistent across the board, temps are going to play a huge role in what we end up with. A degree or two could make the difference between snow on the ground or next to nothing.

The snow will wrap up Saturday morning giving way to clearing skies by Saturday afternoon as highs should get into the upper 30s as we wrap up February.

Extended Forecast

March starts on a calm note, thankfully. Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

Rain chances look to return as we head into the next work and school week and highs will trend upward. We could be close to 60 or above through midweek.

Keep it locked here for updates.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.