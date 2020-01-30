Temps, rain chances trend upward in the next few days

Groundhog Day is coming up this weekend and I'm starting to feel like Bill Murray's character in the movie named after it, repeating the same forecast over and over again.

Today and Tonight

A few snowflakes will be flying around this morning, much to Will Puckett's delight. Unfortunately for him and all of the snow lovers, it won't last long. By mid-morning, we're back to darkness, our old friend. Look for mainly cloudy skies again today, with the sunshine playing peek a boo with us like it has the last couple of days.

We never want to be wrong with a forecast, but I, for one, wouldn't mind this one being a little off and the sun coming out full blast. Don't get your hopes up though. Daytime highs climb into the low to mid-40s by early this afternoon and only fall into the upper 30s overnight because of, you guessed it, cloud cover. I can't rule out a stray chance for a shower late.

Extended Forecast

We'll pick up some scattered rain chances on Friday and Saturday with our second weak disturbance of the week. Highs will top out in the low 50s on Friday and the mid to upper 40s on Saturday. Lows will be around 40 Friday night and into the low 30s Saturday night.

On Super Bowl Sunday/Groundhog Day, we might actually get to see that bright ball of light in the sky. It looks to be sunny and warmer for the end of the weekend. Highs should be in the mid-50s. That will be a nice change of pace.

The new work and school week starts with some early sunshine on Monday, but clouds will increase during the daytime hours, giving way to another potential rainmaker on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fortunately, the temperatures to start the first full week of February look nice. We'll be near 60 on both Monday and Tuesday. It won't last long as we look to cool right back down by Wednesday and Thursday.

Stop this rollercoaster, please. I want off.

