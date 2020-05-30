Temporary lane closures on Gatlinburg Spur to begin June 1

Drivers traveling on the Gatlinburg Spur may experience travel delays next week.

Great Smoky Mountains National Parl maintenance crews will conduct temporary, single-lane closures from June 1 to June 11, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The closures will be along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge for routine maintenance operations.

The park does this to make it safer for crews to do jobs like picking up litter, cutting down trees, mowing and other maintenance tasks.