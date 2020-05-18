Telemedicine keeps cancer patient connected to doctors during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do a lot of things. For some people that includes going to the doctor.

One cancer patient told sister-station WAVE 3, telehealth has been a game-changer for her.

Misty Aubrey is battling stage four neuroendocrine carcinoma.

She started dealing with health issues in 2016 and doctors weren't able to find a permanent solution.

She said her biliary duct kept collapsing and clogging. Doctors would put stents in and would remove them, but it was not working.

In October 2017, she started seeing a new GI doctor, who found the cancer.

“[The doctor] calls me, and he’s crying, and I’m like ‘Lord what’s wrong?’ And he says ‘You have cancer. We found cancer. It’s right on the head of your pancreas,’” Aubrey said.

Since then, she's been through surgeries, treatments and lots of doctor appointments.

At stage four, the cancer has spread to her lymph nodes and other organs.

“Today I feel good,” Aubrey told WAVE 3 News Thursday morning. “I feel really good and sometime, you know, I don’t. But I’m one of the lucky ones that 75 percent of the time you wouldn’t even know I had cancer.”

Aubrey has to go in to see a doctor every 28 days to have blood work done to ensure her body can handle treatment and then she gets a shot for her treatment. Every three months, she has to go in to have a CT scan done.

She normally has other appointments in between too, checking the CT scan results, seeing how medications are working, seeing how she feels after procedures and checking mental health.

“Coming into the world of cancer everything is thrown at you so quickly,” Aubrey said. “Like, here’s your oncologist, here’s the treatment we’re going to give you, the schedule, medications you’re going to take.”

Around the time COVID-19 hit, her oncologist at Norton Cancer Institute brought up an option that would prevent her from having to go to the doctor in person as often: telehealth.

“[He said] there’s no point in you getting up and getting ready and in the car all this time. How do you feel about telehealth?” Aubrey said. “And I was like ‘um, does that mean in my pajamas with coffee?’ And he was like ‘yeah,' and I was like ‘I’m in.’”

Since then, she’s had several appointments with her oncologist and other doctors through telehealth.

"It's just been a godsend, it really has," she said. "To not have to sit in the parking lot and wait and have your temperature taken."

She said it has helped lower her stress level by not having to leave her house as often to go to appointments. She said she still feels connected to her medical team, knowing she can reach out to them at any time if she has a question or concern, and feels she is getting the same care as she would in person.

"I feel like if we didn't have all this you would almost be put back to the beginning of you didn't know what you were going to do or how this was going to end up," Aubrey said.

She still has to go in to see a doctor for her blood work, treatment and CT scans, but she plans to continue with telehealth even after the pandemic for all the appointments she can do virtually.

She wants to encourage other people who might be uncertain about telemedicine to try it.

“They may find it makes their lives so much easier, so much easier,” Aubrey said. “Even without the pandemic I would encourage people to give this a try.”