Teens facing charges after police say they were spitting on people

Two teenagers are expected to be charged after Nitro Police say they were coughing on people, telling them they now had the coronavirus.

It happened around 6 Sunday evening.

Nitro Police told sister station WSAZ the two teens were at the Walmart in Nitro Marketplace. They had a spray bottle and would walk up to people, cough on them, spray them with the bottle and tell them they now had COVID-19.

Officials say the teenagers were recording it on their phones.

Investigators tell us that people told management who called police.

Officers stopped the teenagers in the parking lot.

Nitro Police say charges are pending.