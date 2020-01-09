Teen charged with murder after stabbing outside Pigeon Forge diner

The victim of a Wednesday night Pigeon Forge diner stabbing died, according to a release from Pigeon Forge Police.

According to Police Chief Richard Catlett, an employee was leaving the Sunliner Diner around 8:40 p.m. when she was approached by a young man that she apparently knew. A fight happened and police said the woman was stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found bystanders trying to help the woman.

Shortly after the incident, the suspect was captured several blocks away from the diner. Gabriel Enrique Turcios, 18, of Sevierville was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.