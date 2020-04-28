Technical issues with new hotline adds to Kentucky unemployment problems

Kentuckians filing for unemployment were supposed to be receiving some additional help getting through.

On Monday, Governor Beshear said a new hotline was supposed to open up for those who have struggled to reach operators through the normal hotline.

Those who have been struggling to get through were supposed to have a new number to call, which was supposed to go online at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, but for at least two hours even that did not work.

Instead, callers were greeted by this message: “The number you are calling is temporarily unavailable.”

People who filed back in March but did not have their payment processed were given the new number. Among them was Bill Phelps, who lost his job as a truck driver in Winchester has not been paid any money from unemployment.

He tried calling the new number at least 10 times Tuesday morning but could not get through.

"It is a punch in a gut because we are not able to do the things we want to do," Phelps said. "Or do the things we need to do. Like everyone else we have to cut back on the wants and only get the needs.”

A spokesperson for the Workforce Development Cabinet said they had heard about the problems from their tech person and they were fixed by 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Governor Beshear has said they will work to get benefits to everyone who filed in March by the end of this week.