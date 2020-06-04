Teaming up for a cause; WYMT and others continue to raise money for God's Pantry Food Bank

WYMT along with CMH 23, Appalachian Wireless, Kentucky Power, and Sister Stations WKYT and WSAZ are teaming up to hold a music telethon to raise money for God's Pantry Food Bank.

There are many in Eastern Kentucky who do not know where their next meal will come from. When you add in the strains of the Coronavirus pandemic, an already great need has now grown larger.

"Hunger knows no season, knows no disease people are going without food 365 days a year. Gods Pantry Food Bank does a great job of feeding people here in Eastern Kentucky," said WYMT General Manager Neil Middleton.

Right now, many artists have nowhere to perform as COVID-19 restrictions are hampering many gatherings.

As a result, the CMH 23 group wanted to work to get those artists seen while also helping a worthy cause.

"With everything being shut down because of the coronavirus we have all of these talented artists who really don't have a venue to play or any way to get their music out. So, we quickly got together and said what if we can do a concert, a one hour concert and partner with WYMT and Gray TV along with TCN the country network on a nationwide basis and let these artists perform and give back to and restore the food bank of Gods pantry," said CMH 23 Board Member Keith Casebolt.

On Saturday, June 6th at 7:00 p.m. a one-hour-long concert will air on WYMT, H&I, TCN, and WKYT and WSAZ's CW Channels to raise money for God's Pantry Food Bank.

"The need is greater today than it has ever been. There are tens of thousands of families and people who don't know where their next meal is going to come from. For as little as ten dollars you can feed 80 hungry teens and kids across this region," said Middleton.

Every act is from Eastern Kentucky and every dollar donated will stay in the region as well.

"So many people know how tough these people work and how they're trying to make ends meet. SO if you can give back whether it's the artists giving up their time or their song or whether you're calling up or going to the website and giving $25.00 worth of food, our people really step up in a time of need," said Casebolt.

All involved say this is just a small way to help give back to the community from where they come.

"This is home and this is just a way we can give back and that we can help. There are a lot of hurting people right now and we want to do whatever we can to help ease that pain," said Middleton.

To date, WYMT has raised more than $255,000 to donate to God's Pantry Food Bank.

If you would like to donate to our ongoing virtual food drive, click here.