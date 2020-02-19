Team holds election cybersecurity workshops at the University of Kentucky

State and federal officials are concerned with protecting the upcoming 2020 elections from foreign interference.

Sister station WKYT was at the University of Kentucky Wednesday, where a team from the University of Southern California hosted workshops on cybersecurity.

"There are so many adversaries out there, foreign and domestic that would like to sow confusion," said Adam Clayton Powell III, Director of Washington Programs, USC Annenberg.

Election officials and campaign workers learned how to protect U.S. elections from outside threats.

"If a totalitarian state can point to the United States and say, 'look, they can't even hold an election, why should we hold an election?' They can try to discredit democracy globally. That seems to be the interest of Russia, China," said Powell.

Kentucky Board of Elections Director Jared Dearing said bad actors from foreign countries are already trying to get involved.

"We see varied IPs coming from the United States. We see them coming from foreign nations, including Korea, the European continent. We see these on a regular basis but this is not uncommon for most large enterprise systems. They tend to get scammed by a lot of bad actors," said Dearing.

Experts think this year's tense political climate will draw more cybercriminals.