Team Kentucky Fund: Kentuckians helping Kentuckians

While many Kentuckians are out of work due to the quickly growing COVID-19 pandemic, their finances are suffering. As others go through these same hardships, some believe they can help.

Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman are calling on those Kentuckians to help their neighbors through the Team Kentucky Fund.

Thousands of people have lost their jobs and are seeking unemployment.

“The volume of calls we received just the other day were 80,000 in one day. The next day we received 180,000," said Lt. Governor Coleman. “Yes, the number one priority, these funds will go the people who have lost their jobs.”

The Team Kentucky Fund is administrated through the Public Protection Cabinet and the process for determining who will actually receive the money is still being worked out. Officials say who can apply and how applications will be chosen will be released at a later time.

Already 46-hundred donations have been received totaling more than $390,000.

“To still have that many donations ranging from one dollar to much more than that. It gives me hope and reminds me how proud I am to be a Kentuckian," she said.

In the meantime, Lt. Governor Coleman says Governor Beshear will be gaining some more high profile help.

To donate you can go to here.

Lt. Governor Coleman says they will continue to add workers to help with unemployment claims. They have also added a call back feature so people will not have to stay on the phone for long periods of time.