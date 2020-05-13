'Team Johnson County' celebrates Class of 2020

The Johnson County community is trying to tie up the loose ends for the Class of 2020.

The principals from Johnson Central and Paintsville High School joined staff, community members and the Main Street Program to tie ribbons around the town in honor of the senior class.

"It may be as simple as a ribbon. That means a lot to our graduates because it's letting them know that, even through all of this, they are not forgotten," said Paintsville principal Tiffany Austin.

According to both principals, the schools have been looking for unique ways to celebrate the students.

"We owe a lot of gratitude to the Class of 2020," said Johnson Central Principal Noel Crum.

Intertwined black and blue ribbons tied to posts and poles throughout the town, represent the schools coming together in unity behind the graduates who did not receive the senior year they expected.

"While we can never replace the memories and experiences that they lost those last few weeks of school, we do feel like we're replacing those with some extra special memories," said Crum.

Several businesses in the area have senior portraits hanging in their windows, paying tribute to the students. Both principals say they are proud of the community for standing behind the class.

"We were not just Team Paintsville, Team Johnson Central," said Austin. "We were Team Johnson County."

Both schools are also planning unique graduation ceremonies for their respective students.

"This year didn't end the way we had all hoped. And I just know that they are gonna be stronger from this and that they're gonna overcome anything in their future," said Austin. "If they can overcome something like a pandemic, they can overcome anything."

