Teachers, 4-H agents help students finish egg-hatching project

Harlan County 4-H does several projects throughout the year. This is their 16th year helping schools learn about how chickens grow by bringing eggs to the schools until they hatch.

The classes get to use incubators, heaters, humidity gauges and record data on everything they are observing.

"I started doing this with the extension office, the 4-H, probably 10 years ago. And, I do it every year with my class. I usually make it a really big deal," said Karin Floyd, who teaches 3rd grade at Cawood Elementary. "And, we do a whole unit, a whole thematic unit on life cycles and embryology and they love it."

Only a few weeks ago 4-H agents took the eggs into the schools, but the project was stopped about halfway through when schools were closed for COVID-19.

"We've had to juggle the way we're doing them. We've got some that took them home and some are coming to the school and taking care of them. And, I even brought some to work to finish hatching," said 4-H Youth Development Agent Raymond Cox.

One of those teachers, Barbra Ledford a science lab teacher at Harlan Elementary.

Since many of the aspects of the project stopped when the kids were let out she, as well as many other teachers, decided they would upload pictures and videos for her students online.

"I've taken several videos and lots of pictures which I've posted on my website for the kids. And, I'm actually going to do a book reading with before I have to send the chicks home with their owner. So, they can see those as I read the book.," said Ledford. She added that she would have much rather had them in her class. "There are so many cool things we can do with technology these days, we can actually get, stay connected with the children But, it's nothing like that face to face time with them where you're actually interacting with them. Hearing their questions, them getting to see things that they can ask more questions about."

For any of Ledford's students to see the chicks they grew attached to, she continues to upload those pictures and videos to her profile on the Harlan Independent website.

Since Floyd could not have the birthday party she typically has for the chicks when they hatch, she plans to send out chicken-themed treat bags with her students' lunches.

The 4-H office will continue placing bags with activities for the kids outside at their office for students to pick up.