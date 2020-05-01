Task forces to plan return to in-person court services

Kentucky's chief justice has formed three task forces to plan how the state's courts will resume in-person services.

It’s the latest sign of plans for gradual reopenings as the state deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. says a Supreme Court justice will head each task force, one each for circuit, family and district courts.

Judges and circuit clerks will serve as task force members. Minton says as Kentucky begins to gradually reopen business, the courts must prepare to do the same.

In-person court services are suspended until May 31.