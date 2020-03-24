"Take me to jail:" Driver tells officers he's had 10 shots at scene of Knoxville crash

A Knoxville driver was arrested after records show he told police he had ten shots of alcohol before he got behind the wheel.

According to Knox County arrest records, Ryan Cochran said "take me to jail" when officers arrived at the scene of a Sunday crash at 432 Oglewood Avenue.

When officers searched the vehicle, they reportedly found four full and three empty airplane bottles of 99 Oranges.

Officers reported while Cochran was being taken into custody he said: "This has been a long time coming."

Cochran was charged with driving under the influence and booked into the Knox County Jail.

Records did not indicate that anyone was hurt or that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.