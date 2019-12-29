TWRA offering $2000 reward after elk was illegally killed

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked for the public's help in the search for more information after an elk was illegally killed.

The Pine Mountain Longbirds Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and CORA are offering a $2,000 reward or information that leads to the conviction of those responsible in the elk's death.

TWRA officials said the elk was killed on the North Cumberland WMA last week.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brendan Marlow at (615) 571-4792 or TWRA at 1-800-831-1174.