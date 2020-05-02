TWRA investigating after bear found shot, killed in Campbell County

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said officers discovered a dead black bear outside a Campbell County business on May 1.

TWRA officers said they were called to the White Oak Convenience Center on Davis Creek Road. After officers examined the animal, they determined it was a 400 lbs. male black bear.

The bear was reportedly shot with a large caliber firearm. Officials collected shell casings from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Marlow at 615-571-4792.