TVA plant in Kentucky halts last coal-burning unit

The Tennessee Valley Authority shut down its last coal-fired unit at a western Kentucky power plant.

Paradise Fossil Plant's Unit 3 began operating in 1970 with a generating capacity of 1,080 megawatts.

On Monday, the unit was separated from the power grid after 50 years in operation.

It was the last unit burning coal at the massive power plant. TVA’s Board of Directors voted in 2019 to retire the unit. The other two coal-fired units at Paradise were retired in 2017.

“I am deeply disappointed with TVA’s decision to close Paradise Unit 3 and prolong the War on Coal, especially after Kentuckians in the affected community, elected officials like myself, local leaders, and even the President all spoke up in opposition to its retirement. Though many details are still unknown, my staff and I are actively monitoring this situation, are in direct contact with TVA officials, and stand ready to assist during this confusing and difficult time for the hardworking Kentuckians of Muhlenberg County,” said U.S. Senator Dr. Rand Paul.