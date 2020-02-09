Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper shot at during traffic stop on I-75

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was shot at in Loudon after conducting a traffic stop on I-75 North at mile marker 75, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Officials said a passing vehicle shot nearly two rounds from the car while the trooper was conducting a traffic stop.

"The trooper nor the occupants in the traffic stop vehicle were injured. The trooper returned to his patrol vehicle and pursued the vehicle a short distance," said Randall Marting, a THP spokesperson.

Other units were able to assist the trooper in his pursuit.

The suspect was pulled over at the 77-mile marker and a felony stop was conducted.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident, one male, one female, and a firearm were recovered from the vehicle, according to officials.