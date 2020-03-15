Suspect wanted in Lee County, Kentucky murder is found and arrested



39-year-old Jason Michael Smith has been located as a result of an incoming tip that was received about his location. Beattyville Police Department, Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Attorney General's Office all coordinated a search to find Smith.

Smith, has been charged with Murder and is in Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was called to a fatal stabbing that happened on Long Branch Road in Lee County on Sunday morning.

KSP Post 7 Troopers found one man dead. Police say a man was fatally stabbed after an fight with another man.

The Lee County Coroner pronounced James Allen, 53 of Beattyville dead at the scene. His body will taken to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

KSP is asking for the public's help to find Jason Michael Smith, 39 of Beattyville. Smith is wanted for murder and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

This is an on-going investigation.