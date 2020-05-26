Suspect charged, victim identified after deadly house fire in North Memphis

Memphis police have identified a victim and made an arrest after a deadly house fire in northern Memphis.

The Memphis Fire Department was sent to a home in the 1100 block of Gerard Street around 9:30 Sunday evening.

Crews said when arriving, the fire was visible from the one-story wood-framed home and was under control 15 minutes after they arrived.

MFD found a man inside the home while controlling the fire. Officials said the man was taken to the burn unit at Regional One suffering from second-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators identified the victim as Gregory Fowler.

The cause of Fowler's death has not been released. Fire investigators said Fowler did have a working smoke alarm.

Investigators identified the suspect as 56-year-old Jerry Sanders. Sanders has been charged with aggravated arson and first-degree murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sanders is accused of killing Fowler over theft and wanted him to leave the house.

Police said Sanders poured gasoline from the kitchen to the bedroom door of Fowler, then set the fire with paper towels.

Sanders admitted to police he started the fire.