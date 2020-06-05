Survey: Child care providers have "critical need" for federal aid during COVID-19

A new survey from the Prichard Committee shows Kentucky child care providers are in critical need of federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,500 of the state's 2,172 providers from 106 of Kentucky's 120 counties participated in the survey. Between 11 and 15 percent of those who responded said they may have to permanently close if support is not increased due to the financial strain they have endured during the crisis.

A partnership of Kentucky-based organizations, United Way of Kentucky, Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, Kentucky Youth Advocates, Child Care Advocates of Kentucky, Metro United Way, Learning Grove, and United Way of Greater Cincinnati, released a report on Monday, June 8, that included the survey results.

“The results of our child care provider survey clearly show the need for greater financial support from Congress, and for a continued substantial, engaged planning with providers at the state level,” said United Way of Kentucky President Kevin Middleton. “Both are critical in ensuring that Kentucky’s child care infrastructure is sustained immediately and in the long term.”

You can find that survey here.