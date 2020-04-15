Supreme Court of Kentucky announces plan to hold bar exam in July

The Supreme Court of Kentucky is planning to administer the Kentucky Bar Examination on July 28 and 29, depending on the status of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The exam is typically offered every February and July.

Administration of July's exams will depend on the ability of the National Conference of Bar Examiners to hand out test materials and grade exams as well as state and federal restrictions regarding COVID-19.

“At a time when many third-year law students are anxious about their future employment, the Supreme Court is committed to administering a July exam to avoid delays in licensing for new attorneys,” Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. said. “We will take every precaution to ensure the exam is administered in a manner that complies with public health recommendations to protect the safety of all examinees.”

If the exam cannot be administered in July, it will be rescheduled for September.