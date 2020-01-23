Superintendent: Martin County ATC locked down after finding bullets in toilet

A precautionary lockdown at Martin County Area Technology Center Thursday afternoon has been lifted.

The Martin County Schools superintendent tells WYMT that they locked down the ATC and called police after someone found bullets in a toilet.

After investigating, school officials believe a student found the bullets in their pocket and, unsure of what to do, tried to flush them down the toilet.

The superintendent said they do not believe the student meant to bring the bullets to school.

The lockdown lasted a couple of hours before they reopened the ATC. Police are still investigating the incident.

