Superintendent: Elementary student brought unloaded gun to school

An elementary school student is facing serious ramifications after staff found an unloaded gun in his backpack Monday morning.

Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark said fellow students at Rosspoint Elementary School overheard the student in question saying he had a holster. Staff then found an unloaded gun in his backpack. There was no ammunition.

Kentucky State Police and the Harlan County Sheriff's Department went to the school and took the student into custody. Superintendent Roark said there was never a threat made against anyone.

The student told police he forgot to take the gun out of his backpack after going on a weekend camping trip with his father. Roark said the father confirmed the two went on a trip and had guns with them.

"I can't commend our students and staff enough for their actions this morning," said Roark. "The students knew exactly what to do and responded appropriately. Our teachers and staff are trained in preparedness and they responded appropriately as well."

The student is facing a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, which is a Class D Felony, and will have an expulsion hearing by the Harlan County Board of Education. He was taken to the Breathitt County Detention Center.

"I realize we live in an area where hunting and shooting are common practice to many," said Jim T. Whitaker, Harlan County Safe Schools Coordinator. "Parents should ensure that anytime young people have participated in such activities away from school that firearms and ammunition are secured in order to prevent such incidents."