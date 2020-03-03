Super Tuesday: Voter turnout low but as expected for Virginia precincts

People in Virginia exercised their right to vote on Super Tuesday. One woman took the day off to make sure she checked her ballot.

"I left at 2:30 today to make it here on time to vote," said Rion Caldwell.

Workers at one precinct in Wise County said voter turnout was as expected for a Democratic primary.

"Usually the primary elections are pretty slow," said Fred Bevins who worked at the polls.

The general registrar said voter turnout was about the same as it was in the 2016 primary.

"We had about five percent turnout in 2016 and we're hoping to reach a seven percent, or somewhere near a seven percent turnout, so it would be slightly higher," said Registrar Allison Robbins.

Despite two candidates dropping out before Super Tuesday, many said it did not affect how they planned to vote.

"I voted for Elizabeth Warren today because I think she's a really smart woman and I agree with a lot of her policies and I just love how she stands for equality for everybody," said Caldwell.

One man has worked at polling places for more than 15 years. He said he enjoys it when election day comes around.

"It's just fun to come out and see the people and to get their reaction to voting and to see the young children coming in," said Bevins

Those working are preparing for an even bigger turnout come the general election in November.