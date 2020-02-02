'Super Bowl Sunday': Local restaurants are not just gearing up for kickoff

Super Bowl Sunday is in full swing and local restaurants are preparing for a busier crowd. Where are you watching the game?

Staff at Big Blue Smokehouse is gearing up for kickoff and taking measures to keep their customers safe.

It is the calm before the storm. In Perry County, Bertha Bailey, manager at Big Blue Smokehouse, is preparing for the annual Super Bowl party that begins at 6 pm.

For the last three weeks they have sold tickets. "Its 50 dollars per person they get 15 drinks.One ticket for beer or two for a long island iced tea or mixed drinks," she said.

For more than five years Big Blue Smokehouse has provided the community with a place to celebrate and stay safe.

"They're going to have pulled chicken, pulled pork. We're going to have chips and dip. All kinds of appetizers on there..we're going to have some of our new stuff," said Bailey.

Selling more tickets than she can remember, "We are expecting a great outcome and they'll be open until after the Super Bowl is over and then for however long people want to stay."

Making sure the customers' safety is a priority as police will be paying extra close attention to those on the road. Bailey said her staff is prepared.

"They will be watching people to make sure they are not overly intoxicated. They will make sure everybody has either a designated driver or makes sure everybody gets home safe."

So go ahead and have fun rooting for your team.