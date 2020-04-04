Sunshine today, rain chances return tomorrow

Sunshine continues today!

Today and Tonight

The majority of us will wake up on the cooler side and in the 40s this morning. Spots though throughout the mountains will be slightly warmer and pushing 50. We will see a mix of sun and clouds as we go throughout the daytime hours. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Dry conditions and partly cloudy skies continue this evening. We should stay on the warmer side for most of the night. Overnight lows only drop into the lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds will start to increase Sunday with a few scattered rain chances. We'll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

We will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds Monday with a few stray rain chances. Highs will remain in the 70s as we head into the new week.

Tuesday through Thursday we will bring back the gloomy and rainy conditions. The best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday but some models are showing some soggier conditions Thursday as well. We will continue to keep an eye on that.

It looks like we cool off a little bit by the end of the week next week and see sunshine return by Saturday.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Meteorolgist

Brooke Marshall