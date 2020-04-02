Sunshine returns today, hangs around into the weekend

After a bit of a foggy start and a few lingering clouds, we're going to see a beautiful, sunny day.

Today and Tonight

I think the clouds we have around early will knock a couple of degrees off of our original forecast high of 60. The sunshine will be out full blast by late morning and my feelings would not be hurt at all if we beat our forecast high of 58.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies as lows drop back down to right around 40.

Extended Forecast

Friday and most of the weekend look pretty amazing as well. Sunshine will continue all three days. We'll add a few more clouds and some spotty rain chances in on Sunday, but all in all, not a bad weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Friday and low 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

While the nice weather may want to make you get outside and visit your local home improvement store to buy flowers and outdoor items or visit with your neighbors, you have to remember what is going on right now and continue to practice social distancing and stay healthy at home.

Heading into the new week, the rain chances pick up a little more, especially Monday night going into Tuesday. Highs stay mild even with the rain, hanging out in the low to mid-70s.

