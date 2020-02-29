Slick this morning, sunshine returns this afternoon

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as roads could be slick this morning, after last nights snow.

Today and Tomorrow

The Winter Weather Advisory was extended into most of our counties in Kentucky, Virginia, and Tennessee until 7 a.m. this morning.

Flurries continue early this morning, but look to stop for most of us around 7 a.m. After the flurries stop, we remain dry for the rest of the day. Clouds clear out quickly with highs only getting near 40°.

Clear skies continue Saturday night allowing us to cool down. Overnight lows drop below freezing and into the upper to mid-20s.

Temperatures warm up very quickly Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We'll start the day off with sunshine but clouds and rain chances move back in late Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Highs remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s throughout the first few days of March. Scattered rain chances return Monday and it looks like soggy conditions continue through Wednesday.

Models are hinting at high rainfall amounts next week so we could see local high water issues. This is something we will keep an eye on closely. There is still time for this forecast to change.

We look to dry out by Thursday and sunshine returns to the mountains. High temperatures remain warm, in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall