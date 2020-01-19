Sunshine returns later today

Condition look a lot better for the end of your weekend.

Today and Tonight

We will wake up this morning to the beginning of a cold snap. Lows this morning will be around the mid-20s. Skies will start to clear this afternoon allowing us to see the sunshine, but it won't help with temperatures. Winds will be coming out of the northwest bringing in cooler air. Stronger winds will persist throughout the daytime hours, calming down as we head into the evening. Wind gusts could get close to 20 MPH at times. Daytime highs will hover right around freezing.

Heading into tonight, conditions will stay clear, dry, and cold. You will want to keep those heaters on because overnight lows will drop into the mid-teens for most of us.

Extended Forecast

Whether you like warm or cold weather, there will be a day this week for everyone. To start out we will need to think warm thoughts because it is going to get cold. The sun will be out, but it definitely will not feel like it Monday and Tuesday. Not only will you need to get out the heavy coats, but the hats and mittens too for highs will only be in the upper 20s on Monday and get just above freezing on Tuesday. Overnight lows Monday night will be frigid, dropping into the mid-teens again.

Thankfully, the sunshine sticks around for most of the week. By Wednesday, our temperatures get back into the 40s and look to be right around where we should be for this time of year.

As we head into Thursday temperatures warm-up, even more, getting into those lower 50s. We look to stay dry, but we will start to see clouds increase throughout the day.

Rain chances may be coming back into the forecast by the weekend. We will keep an eye on that, but for now, enjoy the nice weather!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall