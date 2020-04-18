Sunshine returns today!

Today and Tonight

Rain chances continue early this morning, but they will get out of here pretty quickly along with those clouds. Sunshine returns by the afternoon with highs a little bit on the cooler side. Temperatures look to get into the upper to mid-50s for daytime highs.

This evening we will continue to see mostly clear conditions. The lack of cloud cover will allow overnight lows to drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds and rain chances return once again for your Sunday. I think we'll stay dry throughout the morning with a few stray rain chances returning by the evening and overnight hours. Highs will get back into the mid-60s with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s.

Monday looks pretty soggy. We will see scattered rain chances throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Sunshine and dry conditions return by Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see more sunshine Tuesday and cloudier conditions Wednesday. Later Wednesday night into Thursday scattered rain chances return to the mountains.

It looks like the 70s return as well by the middle of next week.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall