Sunshine returns Wednesday, warm temperatures continue

The skies are clearing out this evening and sunshine returns by tomorrow!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will continue to clear out this evening with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and highs will get into the low to mid-60s. It'll be a little bit breezy tomorrow, but overall it'll be a gorgeous day. Clouds will start to increase later Wednesday night with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

We could be tracking a few more rain chances Thursday and Friday. We will see clouds take back over Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances will be very scattered and will likely stay south along the KY/TN border. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Friday we will be tracking a big cool down as highs drop into the low to mid-40s. Some moisture will stick around throughout the day and some models show a little bit of a rain/snow mix. We'll keep an eye on that trend for the next few days. We won't see major impacts with this system.

Temperatures warm up nicely for the weekend and we will see plenty of sunshine! Highs will be in the lower 50s Saturday with highs in the lower 60s on Sunday.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël