Sunshine returns Thursday, very warm temperatures arrive

Clouds will continue to clear out this evening. Mostly sunny skies return tomorrow!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds are trying to clear out of here and most should move out later tonight. Overnight lows will be a little chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s.

For your Thursday mostly sunny skies return with highs in the low to mid-70s! Get outside and enjoy it! Take your work and homework outside tomorrow! We will see partly cloudy skies Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s.

Extended Forecast

Friday we will see more clouds move into the mountains with highs getting near 80 degrees! We could see a few scattered showers and storms but we'll stay mostly dry. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

For the weekend, warm temperatures continue with a few scattered rain chances. Highs will remain near 80 degrees with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Soggy conditions return later Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunshine will return later Sunday afternoon.

For the new week, we will start out on the dry side Monday with highs in the lower 60s. It looks like soggy conditions return once again Tuesday and Wednesday.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël